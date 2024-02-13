Narendra Modi Highlights Centuries-Old India-UAE Ties Through Arabic Address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest visit to the United Arab Emirates reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, as well as their shared vision for a prosperous future. The trip, which marks Modi's seventh to the UAE since 2015, comes at a pivotal time for both countries, as they seek to strengthen their strategic partnership and explore new areas of cooperation.

Advertisment

A Tangible Transformation: The India-UAE Partnership

Since Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in 2015, the relationship between the two countries has undergone a remarkable transformation. During his most recent trip, Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in fruitful discussions on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, digital infrastructure, energy, and culture.

The significance of this partnership is evident in the numerous agreements and initiatives that have been signed and implemented over the years. The UAE has become the fourth-largest investor in India, with a bilateral trade of approximately $85 billion in 2022-23. The proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is expected to further boost trade and investment between the two nations.

Advertisment

Connecting Cultures: The Construction of a Historic Hindu Temple

The construction of the largest Hindu temple outside India in Abu Dhabi is a testament to the UAE's respect for Indian culture and religion. Modi's visit to inaugurate the temple serves as a symbol of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to promoting cultural understanding and diversity.

During the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Prime Minister spoke a few sentences in Arabic, highlighting the long-standing ties between India and the UAE. He emphasized that the friendship between the two countries is a "shared wealth" and that they are making a great start to a "bright future."

Advertisment

Building Bridges: A New Trade Corridor and Bilateral Investment Treaty

In addition to strengthening cultural ties, India and the UAE are also working together to enhance their economic partnership. During Modi's visit, the two countries signed an agreement on a trade corridor connecting Europe with India through the Middle East by sea and rail. This corridor, which extends from India to the UAE and through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel to Europe, aims to foster regional connectivity and further cooperation between India and the UAE.

Moreover, India and the UAE signed a bilateral investment treaty, which is expected to provide a strong framework for promoting and protecting investments between the two nations. This treaty, along with the exchange of cooperation agreements in various sectors, reflects the growing importance of the India-UAE strategic partnership.

Advertisment

As Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continue to work together to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between their countries, the world watches with anticipation. The deepening ties between India and the UAE not only hold the promise of a prosperous future for both nations but also serve as an inspiring example of cross-cultural cooperation and collaboration.

With the India-UAE relationship continuing to evolve, it is clear that the partnership between these two nations is a force to be reckoned with. As they forge ahead, the world can expect to see even greater achievements and milestones in the years to come.

Key Points: