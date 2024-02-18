NAPWPD Presents Groundbreaking Charter of Demands to Kogi State Government

In a move poised to reshape the landscape of inclusivity within Kogi State, the National Association of Persons with Physical Disability (NAPWPD) has tabled a groundbreaking Charter of Demands to the state government. This charter, a comprehensive blueprint for fostering a more inclusive society, marks a significant stride toward ensuring that the voices of persons with disabilities (PWDs) echo in the corridors of power and policy-making. The proposals, which were meticulously crafted through a collaborative effort encompassing representatives from all PWD clusters across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, underscore a collective aspiration for a future where disability does not dictate one's access to opportunities or quality of life.

The Charter of Demands is not merely a list of requests but a clarion call for sweeping reforms that promise to integrate disability equity into the very fabric of Kogi State's governance and developmental agenda. Among the key demands are pivotal amendments to the state's public finance management laws and the state procurement act, aimed at dismantling the barriers that have long hindered the full participation of PWDs in the economic, social, and political life of the state. The charter also insists on the full implementation of existing disability laws, many of which have remained largely on paper, failing to translate into tangible improvements in the lives of PWDs.

Moreover, the association has laid down a gauntlet, challenging the state to weave disability equity issues into the tapestry of its 32-year development plan. This forward-looking vision encompasses an immediate commitment to allocate at least 2.5% of the state's GDP towards initiatives aimed at bolstering disability inclusion. Such a financial pledge is envisioned to catalyze a transformative shift across various sectors, ensuring that PWDs have equitable access to education, healthcare, housing, and employment opportunities.

Breaking Down Barriers in Education and Healthcare

At the heart of the charter's demands is a call for the establishment of Education Assessment and Resource Services (EARS), a mechanism designed to ensure that learners with disabilities are not left behind in the state's pursuit of educational excellence. This initiative seeks to create a more level playing field by providing the necessary support services and accommodations that can help PWDs achieve their full academic potential. Additionally, the charter advocates for a comprehensive overhaul of the healthcare system to ensure it is fully accessible to PWDs, emphasizing the importance of integrating disability considerations into the planning and delivery of health services.

The association's demands extend beyond the realms of education and healthcare, encompassing essential services such as water and sanitation, which are critical to the well-being and dignity of PWDs. The call for increased budgetary commitment is a testament to the recognition that achieving disability inclusion is not merely a matter of policy adjustments but requires substantial financial investment and a whole-of-government approach to address the systemic inequalities faced by PWDs.

Forging a Path Forward

The Charter of Demands presented by the NAPWPD to the Kogi State government is more than a document; it is a roadmap for building a more inclusive society where disability is not an obstacle to living a full and dignified life. The association's call for policy dialogue and advocacy underscores the need for a participatory approach to governance, where PWDs are not merely beneficiaries of government programs but active contributors to the decision-making processes that affect their lives.

The story unfolding in Kogi State is a testament to the resilience and determination of the disability community. It serves as a beacon of hope for other states and regions, demonstrating that with collective action and a commitment to equity, it is possible to dismantle the barriers that have marginalized PWDs for far too long. As the state government reviews the Charter of Demands, the eyes of the nation are watching, hopeful that this initiative will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the story of disability rights in Nigeria—a chapter characterized by inclusivity, respect, and equal opportunities for all.