Naomi Long Calls for Stormont Reform Amidst Public Sector Strikes

In the face of a failed attempt to elect a Stormont speaker and the suspension of the Assembly, Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party, has called for a reform of Stormont. Her aim is to prevent any single party from being able to collapse the power-sharing institutions in the future. This call comes amidst a widespread public sector strike in Northern Ireland, further highlighting the need for stable governance.

Advertisment

The election of a speaker for the Stormont assembly was impossible without the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which was not provided. The assembly session took place just prior to a major public sector strike. The Secretary for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, expressed disappointment at the failed session and outlined a financial package contingent upon the restoration of the Executive.

DUP's Role and the Impact of Strikes

Robbie Butler, Ulster Unionist MLA, pointed the finger at the DUP for the impact of the upcoming strikes. The DUP, however, has shown progress in discussions over the Windsor Framework and insists that talks will continue. The strikes, which saw about 170,000 people joining picket lines across Northern Ireland, underline the pressing need for governmental stability.

Long's call for reform emphasizes the importance of the institutions serving the public over self-interest. This sentiment was echoed by the Social Democratic and Labour Party's (SDLP) Matthew O'Toole. The UK government has offered a 'generous' financial package, including funds to address public sector pay claims, contingent on the return of Stormont. Meanwhile, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill has expressed concern over the return of the power-sharing institutions and pointed out the DUP's refusal to accept a nationalist first minister as a roadblock.