Naogaon-2 Constituency Elections: Awami League Candidate Emerges Victorious After Peaceful Voting

In Naogaon-2 constituency, the postponed voting resumed today amidst stringent security measures. Following the death of an independent candidate earlier, the election was suspended, but now it has commenced with a large number of voters turning up to exercise their democratic rights.
A Tight Contest Between Two Major Candidates
The main contest is anticipated to be between Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, backed by the ruling Awami League, and Engineer Akhtarul Alam, an independent candidate with the truck symbol. These two candidates are vying for the votes of a total of 3,56,132 voters, including 177,572 male voters and 1,78,159 female voters.
Peaceful and Incident-Free Elections
As the voting process continued throughout the day, local officials reported that the elections were being held peacefully and without any unwanted incidents. Despite the earlier postponement, the security measures in place ensured a smooth and secure environment for the voters.
A Win for the Awami League Candidate
As the votes were counted, Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker of the Awami League emerged victorious, securing over 118,940 votes. Engineer Akhtarul Alam, his closest independent rival, received 74,363 votes. This victory for the Awami League candidate solidifies their position in the 12th national parliament election.
As the results were announced, the voters of Naogaon-2 constituency celebrated the peaceful and democratic process, with the hope that their elected representative will work towards their betterment and the development of the region.
The human element of this story lies in the determination of the voters to exercise their democratic rights, despite the initial postponement of the election. It showcases the importance of free and fair elections in shaping the future of a nation and its people.
Published on 2024-02-12