NANS Proposes Extended Five-Year Repayment Term for Student Loans Post-NYSC

In a significant move aimed at easing the financial burden on Nigerian graduates, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has proposed a five-year grace period for the repayment of federal government student loans following the completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This suggestion was put forward by NANS President Lucky Emonele during a public hearing in Abuja, emphasizing the challenges faced by graduates in securing employment within two years post-NYSC.

Advertisment

Addressing Realities of Graduate Employment

The current proposal for a two-year repayment period post-NYSC was deemed unrealistic by NANS, noting that less than 10% of graduates find employment within this timeframe. Emonele's recommendation for a five-year repayment schedule reflects a profound understanding of the job market dynamics and the financial pressures on new graduates. This extended period is seen as a crucial cushion, allowing graduates ample time to secure stable employment and organize their finances before initiating loan repayment.

Broader Support for Education Accessibility

Advertisment

Alongside the repayment term extension, NANS urged for the incorporation of study grants within the Nigeria Education Loan Fund Act, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on students and encourage higher enrollment rates. Emonele also called for legislative action to prevent arbitrary tuition fee increases by tertiary institutions, advocating for a ten-year freeze on school fees to safeguard the accessibility and sustainability of higher education. These measures are part of NANS's broader strategy to enhance the quality and affordability of education in Nigeria.

Government and Legislative Backing

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, and other key legislative figures have shown support for the student loan scheme, highlighting its potential to break down financial barriers to higher education. The involvement of NANS in the loan board and the ongoing discussions at the Senate signal a collaborative effort to refine the bill, ensuring it addresses the core needs of Nigerian students. This collective endeavor underscores a nationwide commitment to fostering an educated, skilled, and economically empowered youth population.

The dialogue around extending the student loan repayment period, introducing study grants, and freezing tuition fees reflects a critical juncture in Nigeria's education policy. By considering these proposals, lawmakers have the opportunity to significantly impact the lives of countless students and graduates, ultimately contributing to Nigeria's socioeconomic development. As deliberations continue, the focus remains on creating an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable framework for higher education financing in Nigeria.