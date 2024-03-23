NANS Calls for Price Control Board to Tackle Soaring Domestic Goods Prices

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has made a strong plea to the government for the establishment of a Price Control Board. This move is aimed at regulating the escalating prices of domestically produced goods, a situation that continues to burden the citizens despite a decrease in the exchange rate. Adejuwon Emmanuel, the media personnel to the NANS Senate President, articulated this concern in a statement released on Saturday, highlighting the disconnection between the fluctuating exchange rates and the persistent rise in local commodity prices.

Urgent Call for Government Action

NANS's demand comes at a time when the country's populace is grappling with financial strain exacerbated by an unyielding rise in the prices of local commodities. The association emphasizes the critical role a Price Control Board would play in preventing hoarding, ensuring transparency, and making basic necessities affordable for every Nigerian. "Such a board would serve as a beacon of hope," noted Emmanuel in the statement, underscoring the need for immediate government intervention to alleviate the burgeoning crisis.

Impact on Students and General Populace

The continuous escalation in prices has not only affected the general populace but has also placed a significant strain on students across the nation. As advocates for change, NANS has positioned itself at the forefront of this call to action, stressing the disconnect between the exchange rates and the prices of domestically produced goods. The establishment of a Price Control Board is seen as a pivotal step towards curbing this disparity and fostering an environment conducive to the economic well-being of all Nigerians.

Looking Towards a Solution

As the government ponders over NANS's request, the implications of establishing a Price Control Board extend far beyond immediate price regulation. It encompasses fostering agricultural growth, alleviating the burden on farmers, and ensuring the availability of essential commodities to all citizens at fair prices. This proposal, if implemented, could mark a significant shift towards stabilizing the country's economy and providing a sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis of soaring domestic goods prices.