Nanny State 2.0: The Hidden Agendas Behind Health Interventions

What does a glass of wine have in common with a Big Mac? More than you might think. A recent study by the University of Cambridge has caused a stir, suggesting that reducing serving sizes could 'nudge' people into healthier choices. The study tested the effects of removing large wine glasses from pubs, resulting in an average 8% reduction in wine sold, without hitting profits. This seemingly innocuous change has sparked a broader debate on the role of 'nanny state' interventions in personal health choices.

Advertisment

The New Temperance Movement

Scratch beneath the surface, and one finds an eerie echo of the temperance movements of the past. The moral crusade against alcohol consumption during the 19th and early 20th centuries saw sweeping changes in society's attitude towards drinking. Today, similar methods are employed, but instead of moral imperatives, they are concealed behind a veil of public health concerns.

The Not-So-Hidden Agenda

Advertisment

There's a distinct pattern to these interventions. Take, for instance, the banning of 'supersize' options at McDonald's or the push for smaller portion sizes in restaurants. Curiously, these moves align neatly with corporate profit interests. After all, serving less for the same price is a surefire way to boost margins.

What's Health Got To Do With It?

One can't help but question the sincerity of these health initiatives. In the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, policies have been inconsistent at best. For example, in the UK, while pubs were closed to curb the spread of the virus, off-licenses were classified as essential businesses and remained open. Meanwhile, societal attitudes towards substances like tobacco and marijuana are evolving, with the latter seeing increased legalization and the former still being legal despite its known health risks.

It's increasingly clear that such interventions might not necessarily align with the well-being of the public but rather serve the interests of certain groups. At the same time, they chip away at personal freedoms, leaving us with a question - to what extent should the state interfere in personal health choices? And more importantly, who gets to decide what's best for us? The answer, it seems, is far from clear.