en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover

South Carolina’s Republican Representative, Nancy Mace, has brought aboard Gabrielle Lipsky, a former aide to the expelled Rep. George Santos, as her communications director. This staffing shift comes amid a flurry of departures from Mace’s office that saw key figures such as her chief of staff, deputy chief, and erstwhile communications director exit the team.

Unpacking the Controversies

Lipsky previously served under Rep. Santos until mid-November when she resigned following a damning report from the House Ethics Committee. Santos was accused of misusing campaign funds and violating criminal law, leading to his expulsion from the House on December 1. Despite the turmoil surrounding her former employer, Lipsky defended her work in an interview last February.

Staff Turnover in Mace’s Office

The hiring of Lipsky falls during a period of significant staff turnover in Mace’s office. The departure of senior staffers has led to a vacuum at the top, with Mace’s previous communications director, chief of staff, and deputy chief all exiting their roles.

Controversy Follows Mace

Mace herself has not been immune to controversy. Accusations of making inappropriate comments in the workplace and maintaining demanding work policies for her staff have dogged the South Carolina representative. Notably, she was one of the eight GOP lawmakers who voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy retaining his role as speaker last year, further fueling the political firestorm.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
In a bold move, the Attorney General’s Office of New Hampshire has issued a stern warning to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) regarding potential voter suppression. This unprecedented development comes on the heels of the DNC’s public critique of New Hampshire’s primary election process, a move that has sparked widespread controversy. Unsettling the Established Order
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
7 mins ago
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins ago
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
2 mins ago
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
3 mins ago
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Man Charged with Mother's Murder in Alleged Arson: A Community in Shock
7 mins ago
Man Charged with Mother's Murder in Alleged Arson: A Community in Shock
Latest Headlines
World News
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
1 min
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
2 mins
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
2 mins
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
2 mins
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
3 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
4 mins
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
6 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
7 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
7 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
25 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app