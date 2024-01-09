Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover

South Carolina’s Republican Representative, Nancy Mace, has brought aboard Gabrielle Lipsky, a former aide to the expelled Rep. George Santos, as her communications director. This staffing shift comes amid a flurry of departures from Mace’s office that saw key figures such as her chief of staff, deputy chief, and erstwhile communications director exit the team.

Unpacking the Controversies

Lipsky previously served under Rep. Santos until mid-November when she resigned following a damning report from the House Ethics Committee. Santos was accused of misusing campaign funds and violating criminal law, leading to his expulsion from the House on December 1. Despite the turmoil surrounding her former employer, Lipsky defended her work in an interview last February.

Staff Turnover in Mace’s Office

The hiring of Lipsky falls during a period of significant staff turnover in Mace’s office. The departure of senior staffers has led to a vacuum at the top, with Mace’s previous communications director, chief of staff, and deputy chief all exiting their roles.

Controversy Follows Mace

Mace herself has not been immune to controversy. Accusations of making inappropriate comments in the workplace and maintaining demanding work policies for her staff have dogged the South Carolina representative. Notably, she was one of the eight GOP lawmakers who voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy retaining his role as speaker last year, further fueling the political firestorm.