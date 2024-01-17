Nancy Divita Assumes Role as Casselberry's New Commissioner

Nancy Divita, a well-respected business owner and community leader, has taken the reins as Casselberry's new commissioner in an unexpected turn of events.

She steps into the role following the sudden resignation of Commissioner Andrew Meadows, who departed in opposition to Florida Legislature's new financial disclosure requirements.

Divita, the owner of Anytime Fitness in Casselberry, was unanimously chosen by the remaining four commissioners to fill the vacant seat.

With the city's next municipal elections scheduled for August 20, Divita will serve as District 2's representative until then. Her appointment aligns with Casselberry's charter, which obligates the commission to appoint a resident to an open seat within 30 days of its vacancy.