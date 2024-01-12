Nana Kwame Bediako, ‘Cheddar’, Declares Intent to Run for Ghana’s Presidency

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has taken the political realm of Ghana by surprise by announcing his intent to run for the presidency. Asserting that his political ambition stems from a divine calling, Bediako is confident of his ability to steer the nation towards a new era of prosperity and development.

Divine Calling Sparks Political Ambition

In a recent radio interview on Joy FM, Bediako admitted to his lack of in-depth understanding of politics and experience in lesser political offices. However, he emphasized that he’s aiming for the presidency because he believes it’s a position where he can initiate much-needed changes. Bediako, a prominent developer and investor, has long been a vocal critic of the current pace of development set by the nation’s longstanding political parties, NPP and NDC.

Decentralization and Development

Bediako expressed concern over the over-centralization of economic activity in Accra, the nation’s capital. He advocated for the establishment of industrial hubs and cities in other regions, particularly around natural resources. This, he argued, would not only reduce logistical costs but also spur development in these regions. Furthermore, Bediako called for the adoption of successful economic systems from the western world, arguing that there’s no shame in learning from and bettering what has worked for others.

Building a Strong Middle Class

Central to Bediako’s vision for Ghana’s economy is the creation of a strong middle class. He believes this can be achieved by providing more jobs and improving salaries. He urged Ghanaians to value their country’s resources, particularly its people, and take responsibility for their development. Bediako’s ambitious plans and visionary leadership style have already stirred conversations, and it remains to be seen how his political journey unfolds in the coming months.