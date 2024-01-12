en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Nana Kwame Bediako, ‘Cheddar’, Declares Intent to Run for Ghana’s Presidency

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Nana Kwame Bediako, ‘Cheddar’, Declares Intent to Run for Ghana’s Presidency

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has taken the political realm of Ghana by surprise by announcing his intent to run for the presidency. Asserting that his political ambition stems from a divine calling, Bediako is confident of his ability to steer the nation towards a new era of prosperity and development.

Divine Calling Sparks Political Ambition

In a recent radio interview on Joy FM, Bediako admitted to his lack of in-depth understanding of politics and experience in lesser political offices. However, he emphasized that he’s aiming for the presidency because he believes it’s a position where he can initiate much-needed changes. Bediako, a prominent developer and investor, has long been a vocal critic of the current pace of development set by the nation’s longstanding political parties, NPP and NDC.

Decentralization and Development

Bediako expressed concern over the over-centralization of economic activity in Accra, the nation’s capital. He advocated for the establishment of industrial hubs and cities in other regions, particularly around natural resources. This, he argued, would not only reduce logistical costs but also spur development in these regions. Furthermore, Bediako called for the adoption of successful economic systems from the western world, arguing that there’s no shame in learning from and bettering what has worked for others.

Building a Strong Middle Class

Central to Bediako’s vision for Ghana’s economy is the creation of a strong middle class. He believes this can be achieved by providing more jobs and improving salaries. He urged Ghanaians to value their country’s resources, particularly its people, and take responsibility for their development. Bediako’s ambitious plans and visionary leadership style have already stirred conversations, and it remains to be seen how his political journey unfolds in the coming months.

0
Economy Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
31 mins ago
Airbus CEO Foresees Increased Jet Industry Capacity by 2024
Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, has projected a surge in the capacity needs of the jet industry by 2024, reflecting a robust demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. This comes at a time when the aviation sector is experiencing a sharp rebound in demand for international air travel, driving increased orders and a backlog of 8,598 aircraft
Airbus CEO Foresees Increased Jet Industry Capacity by 2024
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
1 hour ago
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
Inflation's Impact: A Collective Reassessment of Consumer Spending
1 hour ago
Inflation's Impact: A Collective Reassessment of Consumer Spending
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
51 mins ago
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
Long-Missing Indian Air Force's An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast
58 mins ago
Long-Missing Indian Air Force's An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses
1 hour ago
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
13 seconds
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
28 seconds
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
3 mins
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
3 mins
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
3 mins
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
5 mins
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
5 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
6 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
6 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app