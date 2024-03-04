Namibia's Housing Crisis Deepens: Government Misses Targets Amid Soaring Shack Dwellings

Namibia's ambitious goal to tackle its housing crisis head-on has hit significant roadblocks, with recent figures showcasing a stark contrast between governmental targets and actual accomplishments in housing delivery. Despite a comprehensive range of programs aimed at addressing the issue, the reality on the ground paints a grim picture of missed targets and a growing number of citizens living in informal settlements.

Missed Targets and Persistent Challenges

Last year, the government's aspiration to construct 5,000 houses and service 6,500 plots fell short, with only 2,459 houses built and 1,170 plots serviced. This shortfall comes in the wake of the late president Hage Geingob's declaration of the housing situation as a national humanitarian crisis in 2019, highlighting the urgency and scale of the challenge faced. The newly approved National Housing Policy underscores the absence of basic services in informal settlements, exacerbating the risk of fires and the overall vulnerability of these communities.

Government and Community Efforts

Various programs, including the Build Together Programme, the Informal Settlement Upgrading, and the National Housing Enterprise, have been implemented over the years, contributing to a total of 81,291 houses built since 1990. The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, in partnership with the government, has also made strides in addressing the housing shortage, delivering 7,757 houses since its inception. However, the scale of the problem, with a backlog of 300,000 and 67% of the urban population living in informal settlements, calls for more effective and scalable solutions.

Looking Forward: Budget Allocations and Opposition Views

In response to the crisis, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced a N$700 million allocation towards informal settlements upgrades and land servicing. However, this move has been met with criticism from opposition leader McHenry Venaani, who argues that without clear planning and subsidization of municipalities, the issue will persist. The focus, according to Venaani, should shift towards servicing more plots to enable citizens to build homes, suggesting a need for a strategic overhaul of the government's approach to housing delivery.

As Namibia grapples with its housing crisis, the spotlight on government efforts and budget allocations brings to the fore the complexities of addressing such a multifaceted issue. With missed targets and the persistent challenge of informal settlements, the path forward requires not just financial investment but a strategic, collaborative approach to make significant inroads in providing affordable, accessible housing for all Namibians.