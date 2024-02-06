Namibian President Implores Lawmakers to Bolster Economy Through Key Legislation

In a decisive call to action during the opening of the 9th session of the 7th parliament in Windhoek, President Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia urged the nation's lawmakers to prioritize legislation focused on bolstering the national economy. The President emphasized the crucial need for sectors such as mining, agriculture, services, and the enhancement of natural resources to be at the forefront of economic development considerations.

A Drive for Inclusive Economic Growth and Social Fairness

Mbumba highlighted the necessity for laws that not only foster economic growth but also ensure social fairness. He underscored the obligation of all state organs to actively work towards a more inclusive economic growth, with a particular focus on shared prosperity. This call for inclusivity was especially directed towards the underprivileged communities in remote areas of Namibia, who often find themselves at the periphery of national growth narratives.

Focusing on Diversification through Green Energy and Natural Resources

Speaking on diversification, the President brought attention to the government's dedication to developing green energy, oil, and gas industries. This commitment serves as a clear indication of Namibia's efforts to diversify its economy and reduce dependency on traditional sectors. The development of these industries is perceived as a strategic move towards ensuring sustainable economic growth, while simultaneously addressing global environmental concerns.

Reflecting on Lawmakers' Effectiveness and Urgency of Pending Matters

President Mbumba also reflected on the lawmakers' effectiveness in making transformative laws, urging them to finalize all pending matters, including the passage of important bills, before the end of the year. Among the 13 bills slated to be tabled in 2023 are the Health Professions Bill, the Namibia Energy Regulator Bill, the Electricity Bill, and the Child Justice Bill. The urgency of these legislative pieces underscores the government's commitment to enacting laws that not only serve the economic interests of the country but also address critical social and environmental issues.