Namibia Prepares for Late President Hage Geingob's Funeral; National Mourning Period Announced

In a somber mood, Namibia is preparing for the funeral of the late President Hage Geingob. Traditional leaders in the nation are currently in consultation with Monica Geingos, the former first lady, to discuss a proposed three-week mourning period. This meeting was confirmed by Immanuel /Gaseb, the chief of the !Oe-≠Gan Traditional Authority and chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders.

Respecting The Mourning Period

During their stay in Windhoek, these traditional leaders will also hold discussions with the committee responsible for the funeral arrangements. /Gaseb emphasized the importance of respecting the mourning period. He specifically advised against alcohol consumption and indecent dressing, urging young women to wear traditional long dresses. The official details of Geingob's funeral are yet to be announced, pending finalization by the ministerial committee.

National Mourning Period Commences

The national mourning period has already been announced by the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga. Flags across the nation have been hoisted at half-mast in honor of the late president. Historian Kletus Likuwa highlighted the need for standard procedures for memorial and funeral activities for an incumbent head of state. He cited examples like Zambia, which has a bill providing guidance for such events.

A Call for Cultural Respect

Likuwa suggested that the mourning practices should respect the cultural and religious practices of Geingob's ethnic group. He proposed the establishment of standards that reflect all cultural practices in Namibia. Legal practitioner Mbanga Siyomunji noted that these procedures may not have been considered yet. President Nangolo Mbumba is expected to confer honors on Geingob, following the advice of the National Honours Advisory Committee in line with the Confirnment of National Honours Act of 2012.

Meanwhile, Namibians are still coming to terms with President Geingob's demise. The African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights has extended its deepest condolences on the passing of President Geingob. He was a prominent human rights defender and pivotal figure in advancing human rights, democracy, and socio-economic development in Namibia. His legacy as a pan-African leader shaped by his fight against colonialism and apartheid guarantees that his name will be remembered.