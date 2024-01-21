NAM Summit Concludes: A Global Call for Peace and Cooperation

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit concluded on Saturday at the Commonwealth Resort Convention in Munyonyo, Uganda, instigating a global call for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

In his address, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages, and global cooperation to effectively address issues such as geopolitical tensions, climate change, poverty, and conflict.

UN Secretary-General's Address

In his address, Guterres underscored the importance of the NAM in ensuring global peace and security. The secretary-general emphasized on reforming global institutions and financial systems to achieve sustainable development. António Guterres' speech resonated deeply with the global audience, highlighting his vision of a world united in its effort to overcome the most pressing challenges of our time.

President Museveni's Appreciation for China

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, who closed the two-day NAM summit, expressed his appreciation for China's significant contribution to development. Museveni's recognition of China's role in fostering international cooperation and development reflects the changing dynamics of global power and influence.

Call for Peaceful Resolution

The summit ended with a collective call for the peaceful resolution of global conflicts, a reflection of the common values and principles that the NAM member states uphold. The conclusion of the summit marks another milestone in the global pursuit of peace, stability, and sustainable development.