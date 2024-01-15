en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations

In a significant international gathering, the NAM Summit in Uganda, Mohammed Sofiane B. addressed the assembly about the urgency of the Palestine issue. The NAM Summit, an acronym for the Non-Aligned Movement, is a platform for countries that do not formally ally themselves with any major power bloc. The summit is a unique opportunity for member states to discuss and collaborate on issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Palestine, which was highlighted in Mohammed Sofiane B.’s remarks.

Advancing Global Health Innovations

The Bill Melinda Gates Foundation announced its largest annual budget to date with a focus on advancing global health innovations and improving the lives of vulnerable people in low-income communities. The foundation’s 2024 budget of 8.6 billion represents a 4% increase over last year and a 2 billion increase over the 2021 budget. The foundation has committed to increasing its annual spending to 9 billion by 2026, focusing on reducing health inequities and funding the development of new tools and strategies to reduce infectious diseases and child mortality in low-income countries.

19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit

The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit is taking place at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Uganda. The meeting will address key issues such as geopolitical tensions, development, human rights, climate change, transnational crime, and inclusive multilateralism. The summit will be followed by the Third South Summit, discussing social crises from poverty, climate change, trade, and investments. Uganda will also assume the chairmanship of the G-77+China alliance.

Uganda’s Readiness to Host the 19th NAM Summit

Uganda has expressed readiness to host the 19th Non Aligned Movement NAM Summit and Third South Summit from 15th to 20th January 2023. The NAM Summit’s theme is ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ while the South Summit will focus on ‘Leaving No One Behind’. Several MPs are expected to attend both summits. The 11th Parliament in 2024 will focus on the Constitutional amendment electoral reform bills and unfilled budget programs.

0
International Relations Palestine Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
55 seconds ago
Wang Yi's African Tour: Unveiling China's Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has embarked on a diplomatic voyage to Africa that is garnering global attention. His tour, which includes visits to Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire, marks China’s sustained engagement with Africa as part of its foreign policy strategy. Unfolding Diplomacy In Egypt, Wang Yi’s engagements were multifaceted, covering strategic partnerships,
Wang Yi's African Tour: Unveiling China's Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
2 mins ago
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
2 mins ago
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
UK Defence Secretary Reaffirms Commitment to Global Challenges Amid Rising Threats
1 min ago
UK Defence Secretary Reaffirms Commitment to Global Challenges Amid Rising Threats
China and Egypt Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership
1 min ago
China and Egypt Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership
Philippines' Military Plans to Enhance Presence in South China Sea Amid Disputes with China
2 mins ago
Philippines' Military Plans to Enhance Presence in South China Sea Amid Disputes with China
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
9 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
30 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
49 seconds
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
57 seconds
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
57 seconds
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
1 min
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
1 min
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
1 min
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
1 min
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
25 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app