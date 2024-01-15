NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations

In a significant international gathering, the NAM Summit in Uganda, Mohammed Sofiane B. addressed the assembly about the urgency of the Palestine issue. The NAM Summit, an acronym for the Non-Aligned Movement, is a platform for countries that do not formally ally themselves with any major power bloc. The summit is a unique opportunity for member states to discuss and collaborate on issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Palestine, which was highlighted in Mohammed Sofiane B.’s remarks.

Advancing Global Health Innovations

The Bill Melinda Gates Foundation announced its largest annual budget to date with a focus on advancing global health innovations and improving the lives of vulnerable people in low-income communities. The foundation’s 2024 budget of 8.6 billion represents a 4% increase over last year and a 2 billion increase over the 2021 budget. The foundation has committed to increasing its annual spending to 9 billion by 2026, focusing on reducing health inequities and funding the development of new tools and strategies to reduce infectious diseases and child mortality in low-income countries.

19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit

The 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit is taking place at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Uganda. The meeting will address key issues such as geopolitical tensions, development, human rights, climate change, transnational crime, and inclusive multilateralism. The summit will be followed by the Third South Summit, discussing social crises from poverty, climate change, trade, and investments. Uganda will also assume the chairmanship of the G-77+China alliance.

Uganda’s Readiness to Host the 19th NAM Summit

Uganda has expressed readiness to host the 19th Non Aligned Movement NAM Summit and Third South Summit from 15th to 20th January 2023. The NAM Summit’s theme is ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ while the South Summit will focus on ‘Leaving No One Behind’. Several MPs are expected to attend both summits. The 11th Parliament in 2024 will focus on the Constitutional amendment electoral reform bills and unfilled budget programs.