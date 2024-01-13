en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Naledi Pandor’s Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa’s Longstanding Support

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Naledi Pandor’s Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa’s Longstanding Support

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations & Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has demonstrated unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, raising her fists in a potent display of support. This act is a symbolic expression of solidarity, mirroring South Africa’s enduring stance on the complex Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

A Historical Parallel

South Africa’s association with Palestine is not a recent development but deeply rooted in the country’s own historical context of apartheid and the relentless struggle for freedom. The parallels drawn between South Africa’s past and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict provide a unique perspective on the situation, one that resonates deeply with the South African people and their leadership.

Naledi Pandor: A Symbol of Advocacy

Pandor’s gesture is not just a momentary show of support, but a reflection of the South African government’s steadfast advocacy for the rights of Palestinians and their pursuit of self-determination. This act goes beyond a personal expression, it underscores the international dimension of the Palestinian issue and the role that foreign governments, like South Africa, play in expressing political support for different sides of the conflict.

The South Africa-Israel Connection

South Africa’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict is influenced by the country’s own historical ties with Israel. The intricate relationship between the apartheid regime in South Africa and Israel, coupled with the notable participation of Jewish activists in the anti-apartheid movement, has given birth to a nuanced perspective on the conflict. South Africa’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Palestine and its suspension of diplomatic ties with Israel are emblematic of this viewpoint.

In conclusion, Naledi Pandor’s act of solidarity with the Palestinian people, while a powerful gesture on its own, is a testament to the continued dedication of the South African government towards advocating the rights of Palestinians and their struggle for self-determination. It’s a reminder that the Palestinian issue is not just a regional concern, but a matter of international importance, one that demands the attention of governments worldwide.

0
International Relations Politics South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
3 mins ago
Breaking the Silence: A Global Dialogue on Women Political Prisoners
The Tevgera Jinên Azad (TJA), a women’s movement, is staging a two-day conference in Amed, focusing on the plight of women political prisoners. The event, aptly named “Chain of Silence: Breaking Down the Walls Around Women Political Prisoners”, is initiating with an opening address by Martina Anderson, an ex-member of the European Parliament hailing from
Breaking the Silence: A Global Dialogue on Women Political Prisoners
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
15 mins ago
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Tajikistan Bolsters Diplomatic Ties and Strengthens UNESCO Involvement
17 mins ago
Tajikistan Bolsters Diplomatic Ties and Strengthens UNESCO Involvement
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement
4 mins ago
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement
Japan Reaffirms Commitment to Aid Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
8 mins ago
Japan Reaffirms Commitment to Aid Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
14 mins ago
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
45 seconds
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
50 seconds
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
1 min
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
2 mins
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
2 mins
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
2 mins
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
3 mins
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
3 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
3 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app