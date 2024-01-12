Nakul Nath’s Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate

In a remarkable expression of devotion, Nakul Nath, Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, has announced his plan to send 4.31 crore papers bearing the name ‘Ram’ to Ayodhya for the upcoming temple consecration ceremony. The move signifies his constituency’s deep involvement in this significant religious event.

Religious Participation Amidst Political Sensitivity

The initiative, steeped in religious reverence, unfolds against a backdrop of political sensitivity surrounding the Ram Temple’s construction and consecration. The event has sparked divergent viewpoints amongst Congress members in Madhya Pradesh. Nakul Nath, the son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has mentioned that the papers, reflecting the collective faith of his constituency, would journey to Ayodhya in two buses.

Contrasting Perspectives Within Congress

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who had previously donated for the temple’s construction, expressed reservations about the event. He suggested that the consecration should follow the temple’s completion, citing religious scriptures. Singh also highlighted that several political parties and religious leaders had declined the event’s invitation, framing it predominantly as a BJP and VHP event.

Contrastingly, Kamal Nath emphasized that the Ram Temple is a national heritage, echoing his stance before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He firmly stated that the temple is not owned by any single party.

Congress’ Hinduism Shift: A Fault Line in Rural Areas?

The Congress party’s internal assessments indicate a possible link between their apparent shift towards Hinduism and their performance during the elections, particularly in rural areas. It suggests that this tilt might have negatively impacted their electoral outcomes.

BJP’s Accusation and Demand for an Apology

The BJP’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress for declining the invitation to the consecration ceremony. He accused them of hurting Hindu sentiments and demanded an apology. Yadav’s criticism underscores the complex interplay between religious events and political dynamics, further intensifying the debate surrounding the Ram Temple consecration.