Najib Razak's Family Disappointed Over Lack of Full Pardon in 1MDB Case

The family of Malaysia's former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is disheartened by the decision of the Federal Territories Pardons Board. Despite the halving of Najib's 12-year sentence to six and a considerable reduction in his fine, the family had been fully invested in the hope that he would be granted a full pardon and immediate release.

'Injustice' to Najib Razak

Nooryana Najwa Najib, the former Prime Minister's daughter, has been vocal about the family's disappointment. She voiced her stance on social media, standing firm on the belief that her father is innocent. Nooryana referenced a dissenting judge's opinion, citing an alleged 'great injustice' done to Najib during the trial. The judge in question, Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Rahman Sebli, was part of the Federal Court bench that heard Najib’s application for a review of the court’s decision to dismiss his SRC International appeal.

The 1MDB Scandal

Najib Razak's conviction and the subsequent sentence are tied to his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal. He was found guilty of seven charges, which included abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, involving RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary. He is also facing charges of abuse of power related to alleged financial benefits from 1MDB funds.

Reduced Sentence, But No Full Pardon

The Pardons Board did offer some respite to Najib, reducing his jail term by 50% and bringing down his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million. However, the lack of a full pardon, which would have led to his immediate release, has left his family distressed. They maintain their stance that Najib is innocent and are committed to proving his innocence.

The family's steadfast belief in Najib's innocence, juxtaposed against a backdrop of global corruption allegations, underscores the complexity of the case. The narrative continues to unfold as Najib continues to serve his sentence and the family stays unwavering in their pursuit of a full pardon.