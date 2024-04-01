Nairobi Senator Sifuna Criticizes Governor Sakaja for Inaccessibility and Unfulfilled Promises

Senator Edwin Sifuna has openly criticized Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, revealing that they are not on good terms. Sifuna accused Sakaja of failing to deliver on his promises to the people of Nairobi and playing public relations politics instead of serving the electorate. He also claimed that the governor does not pick up his calls, making it difficult for him to address issues affecting Nairobians. Sifuna further criticized Sakaja's leadership, stating that many projects in the county have stalled despite receiving significant funding.

Strained Relationships and Political Stunts

During a candid interview on the Mic Cheque podcast, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna disclosed the frosty relationship he shares with Governor Johnson Sakaja, emphasizing their lack of friendship and collaboration. Sifuna accused Sakaja of relying heavily on public relations stunts to deceive the public, highlighting a significant gap between promises made and actual deliverables. The senator expressed frustration over his inability to communicate directly with Sakaja, citing instances where his attempts to reach out went unanswered, complicating efforts to tackle Nairobi's developmental challenges.

Senate's Response to Inaccessibility

Sifuna shed light on the procedural difficulties encountered when Sakaja failed to appear before the Senate committees, specifically mentioning a notable absence during a session dedicated to discussing the aftermath of the Embakasi gas explosion. Despite Sakaja's claim of attending a funeral as the reason for his absence, Sifuna criticized the governor for his perceived disregard for Senate proceedings. This contempt led to the Senate's decision to increase the financial penalties for missing summons, with fines raised to Ksh.2 million in an effort to deter future non-compliance among leaders.

Implications for Nairobi's Governance

The ongoing discord between Nairobi's Senator and Governor raises concerns about the implications for governance and project implementation within the county. With stalled projects and unaddressed issues becoming increasingly apparent, the effectiveness of Nairobi's leadership is called into question. The senators' push for stronger measures, including powers of arrest for those skipping house summons, signals a growing frustration with the current state of political accountability and the urgent need for improved collaboration and communication among Nairobi's top officials.