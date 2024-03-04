Nairn Community Rallies for Safer Streets: Petition Seeks Speed Limit Reduction on A939

Residents and business owners in Nairn-shire are taking a stand for road safety, spearheaded by local Kenny Spink and supported by Highland Fencing & Barrier Contractors, with a petition advocating for a speed limit reduction on a critical stretch of the A939 road. The campaign is a response to the dangers posed to pedestrians and motorists, particularly children, due to a lack of proper pedestrian pathways, lighting, and the presence of hazardous corners. With around 60 signatures already, the community seeks to transform the area into a safer zone for all.

Community Concerns Spark Action

The stretch of road in question, running from the Househill Business Centre to the A96, currently subject to national speed limits, has become a focal point of concern due to its apparent safety risks. Kenny Spink, an architectural design specialist residing and working at a key point along the road, highlighted the peril faced daily by pedestrians, including school children and business employees. The absence of a restricted speed limit, coupled with two perilous corners, has led to close calls and heightened fears among the local population. The proposed yard by Highland Fencing & Barrier Contractors has amplified these concerns, with operations director Rob Simpson emphasizing the necessity of reducing speed limits irrespective of the project's approval.

Community and Officials Respond

The Nairn River Community Council has previously advocated for safer conditions along this section of the A939, with a speed survey by Highland Council revealing alarming instances of speeding. While council chairman Hamish Bain expressed personal support for the speed reduction, he also pointed out the potential challenges in enforcement and the additional risks posed by increased commercial traffic. Local residents and business owners, including Gordon Nicolson and Bee Milne, shared their experiences and concerns, further illustrating the tangible dangers presented by the current speed limits. Councillor Michael Green has shown support for the initiative, underscoring the importance of presenting compelling evidence to the Highland Council to effect change.

Moving Forward: A Community's Plea for Safety

The ongoing petition represents more than just a call for reduced speed limits; it's a community's plea for a safer, more secure environment for its residents. With the backing of local businesses, residents, and potentially the Highland Council, the campaign embodies a collective effort to prioritize public safety over speed. As the petition continues to gather support, it serves as a testament to the community's resolve to protect its most vulnerable members and ensure that Nairn-shire remains a safe place to live, work, and traverse.

This movement for change on the A939 highlights the critical role of community action in advocating for road safety reforms. By rallying together, the residents and business owners of Nairn-shire are not only striving to safeguard their immediate environment but also setting a precedent for proactive public safety measures. As the petition nears its presentation to the Highland Council, the outcome of this campaign may very well influence future decisions regarding road safety and community well-being across the region.