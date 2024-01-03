Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

In a recent development in Nagapattinam district, two police officers, A. Karthikeyan and K. Rajendran, have been suspended for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while on official duty. The officers, serving at the Velipalayam police station, were assigned to bandobust duty for the BJP State president K.Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal yatra’ on December 27, 2023.

Suspension After Membership Enrollment

During their duty, the officers visited a BJP membership enrollment stall in Avurithidal. They joined the party by making missed calls to a designated number, an act that was captured and shared on social media, triggering widespread criticism and calls for departmental action.

Investigation and Transfer

In response to the public outcry, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh transferred the officers to the Armed Reserve on December 28 and initiated a preliminary inquiry. This inquiry, focusing on the allegations and evidence present, was designed to determine the validity of the claims made against the officers.

Violation of Conduct Rules

As the investigation proceeded, it became clear that the officers’ actions were in contravention of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers Conduct Rules. As a direct consequence, Deputy Inspector General of Police T. Jayachandran recommended departmental action, leading to the suspension of the officers.