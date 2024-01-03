en English
India

Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 am EST
In a recent development in Nagapattinam district, two police officers, A. Karthikeyan and K. Rajendran, have been suspended for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while on official duty. The officers, serving at the Velipalayam police station, were assigned to bandobust duty for the BJP State president K.Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal yatra’ on December 27, 2023.

Suspension After Membership Enrollment

During their duty, the officers visited a BJP membership enrollment stall in Avurithidal. They joined the party by making missed calls to a designated number, an act that was captured and shared on social media, triggering widespread criticism and calls for departmental action.

Investigation and Transfer

In response to the public outcry, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh transferred the officers to the Armed Reserve on December 28 and initiated a preliminary inquiry. This inquiry, focusing on the allegations and evidence present, was designed to determine the validity of the claims made against the officers.

Violation of Conduct Rules

As the investigation proceeded, it became clear that the officers’ actions were in contravention of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers Conduct Rules. As a direct consequence, Deputy Inspector General of Police T. Jayachandran recommended departmental action, leading to the suspension of the officers.

India Law Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

