Nagaland Mourns Loss of Influential NSSB Member Ghukhui Zhimomi in Delhi

On an unassuming day in February, the news of Ghukhui Zhimomi's passing in New Delhi sent ripples through the state of Nagaland. A revered member of the Nagaland State Selection Board (NSSB) and a former executive engineer, Zhimomi's transition from the Water Resources department to the political arena marked a significant chapter in his lifelong commitment to public service. His untimely demise on February 29, following a brief illness, has left a void in the hearts of many, particularly in the education and government sectors where he made his most indelible marks.

Advertisment

From Engineering to Politics: A Legacy of Service

Ghukhui Zhimomi's career was a testament to dedication and service. Before venturing into politics, he contributed significantly to Nagaland's development as an executive engineer in the Water Resources department. His political journey began post-retirement when he contested in the 2018 general election from the 36 Satakha Assembly Constituency on an NDPP ticket. Although he did not win, his political aspirations did not wane. Recognizing his potential and commitment, he was appointed as a member of the NSSB on February 14, 2022, a role in which he continued to impact the lives of many until his passing.

A Pillar in Education and Governance

Advertisment

Zhimomi's role at the NSSB was more than just a title; it was a mission to enhance the education system and governance in Nagaland. He played a crucial role in selecting competent candidates for various government positions, thereby strengthening the administrative framework of the state. His efforts were not just about filling vacancies but ensuring that the pillars of governance and education in Nagaland were supported by capable and dedicated individuals. His work has been widely recognized as instrumental in promoting good governance and educational excellence in the state.

Remembering a Visionary

The loss of Ghukhui Zhimomi is felt deeply across Nagaland, from the corridors of power to the grassroots. His dedication to public service and his vision for a better Nagaland have left an indelible mark on the state's development trajectory. As the news of his demise spreads, tributes pour in, reflecting the profound impact he had on the lives of people and the governance of the state. His legacy, characterized by unwavering dedication and visionary leadership, will continue to inspire future generations.

As Nagaland mourns the loss of a beloved son and a visionary leader, the memory of Ghukhui Zhimomi's contributions to the state's development and governance will forever be etched in the annals of its history. His passing is not just a loss to the NSSB or the education sector but to the entire state, which he served with immense dedication. It is a reminder of the transient nature of life and the enduring impact of selfless service. The legacy of Ghukhui Zhimomi will continue to inspire and guide the path of governance and education in Nagaland for years to come.