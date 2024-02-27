Nagaland Legislative Assembly Embraces Governor's Vision: A Unified Push for Naga Peace and Development

During the riveting second day of the 14th session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), a momentous motion of thanks to the Governor's address was unanimously adopted, underscoring the legislative body's commitment to the Naga political issue and development across the state. Spearheaded by advisors Moatoshi Longkumer and Sethrongkyu, the discussion was brought to a powerful close by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who reiterated the assembly's dedication to peace, stability, and progress.

Advertisment

Addressing the Naga Political Issue

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took the opportunity to express the Assembly's steadfast resolve in tackling the Naga political issue. He highlighted the importance of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) for border communities and disclosed ongoing dialogues with the central government aimed at preserving the FMR while ensuring that future regulations are mindful of the needs of those living in border areas. Further details on the discussion reflect the Assembly's holistic approach to peace and stability in the region.

Commitment to Development and Equity

Advertisment

In his address, Rio underscored the government's dedication to equitable development, pointing to initiatives such as the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the enhancement of road connectivity, and the establishment of police outposts in strategic locations. These efforts aim to bolster security and foster development, particularly in border areas troubled by drug issues and lacking in infrastructure. The Chief Minister's commitment is further substantiated by references from the Nagaland Tribune, which details the government's strategy towards achieving these goals.

Anticipating the Budget Address

With the budget address on the horizon, anticipation builds around Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's fiscal plans for the year 2024-25. Past addresses have set ambitious targets for GST collection, reflecting a positive trend in revenue generation. As the state awaits Rio's upcoming budget presentation, there is hopeful speculation that it will outline key fiscal priorities and strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering Nagaland's economic growth and development. Insights into the Chief Minister's previous budget proposals can be found on MokokchungTimes.com.

As the Nagaland Legislative Assembly session progresses, it is clear that the leadership's focus is firmly on resolving long-standing political issues while pushing forward with initiatives that ensure the state's development and prosperity. The Assembly's unified stance on these critical matters sets a positive tone for the future, promising a path of peace, stability, and equitable growth for Nagaland.