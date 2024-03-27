Nagaland Continues Under AFSPA: Extension in 8 Districts and 21 Police Stations for Six Months

On March 27, the Central government announced the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958 in eight districts and 21 police stations across five other districts of Nagaland, maintaining them as disturbed areas until September 30, 2024. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification following a review of the law and order situation in Nagaland, thereby continuing the deployment of sweeping powers to the armed forces in designated regions.

Background and Implementation

AFSPA has been a contentious law, granting the armed forces significant authority in disturbed areas, including the power to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary for public order maintenance. The decision to extend AFSPA in Nagaland covers Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts, along with 21 police stations in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha, and Zunheboto districts. This extension reflects the Centre's assessment of the persistent challenges to peace and security in these areas.

Recent Developments and Responses

Last year, the MHA had extended AFSPA in specific regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for an additional six months. The law's extension in Nagaland comes amid discussions and debates around its necessity and impact on civil liberties. While the government asserts that AFSPA is crucial for combating insurgency and maintaining order, critics argue it leads to human rights violations and demands more transparent and accountable mechanisms for peace.

Looking Forward

The extension of AFSPA in Nagaland until September 30, 2024, underscores the complex security dynamics in the Northeastern region of India. As the government navigates the path between ensuring security and upholding human rights, the future of AFSPA and its implementation in Nagaland and beyond remains a critical area of focus. The ongoing dialogue between the Centre, state governments, and civil society organizations will be pivotal in shaping the trajectory of peace and security policies in the region.