Asia

Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
In the heart of India, Nagaland, a state woven with a rich tapestry of history and struggle, celebrated its 60th year of statehood on December 1st, 2023. A political movement that found its roots in 1929 burgeoned into a full-fledged initiative in the 1950s, culminating in the state’s formation on December 1st, 1963, under the 16-point agreement and the special provisions of Article 371 (A) of the Indian Constitution.

The Struggles of Nagaland

While this milestone moment marked a turning point in the history of the Naga people, the past six decades have been punctuated by multifaceted challenges. Nagaland has grappled with limited revenue streams, the emergence of over twenty Naga political factions, and an over-dependence on financial support from the Indian government. Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio, despite his determined efforts and agreements aimed at ironing out the Naga political issue, has witnessed progress stymied by tribal divisions, the misuse of money power, and laggard negotiations concerning oil exploration and production.

Electing Female Legislators: A Leap Forward

In a landmark move, Nagaland elected its first women legislators, Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in 2023. Jakhalu, a seasoned lawyer and social entrepreneur, triumphed over the incumbent MLA in Western Angami, while Kruse, the wife of a retired government employee and an influential figure in multiple organizations, bested the sitting MLA in Dimapur-III. Both women have voiced their commitment to serving their constituents and actively participating in decision-making for the welfare of the people.

The Unresolved Naga Political Issue

Despite these strides, the Naga political issue remains a thorn in the side of Nagaland’s progress. MP Lok Sabha Tokheho Yepthomi has expressed concern about the roadblocks to economic prosperity in Nagaland owing to the unresolved Naga political issue and the rampant use of money power. The revenue crunch, political negotiations, and the delay in resolving the issue have taken a toll on the state’s oil industry, exacerbated the electricity crisis, and led to the monopolization of businesses by outsiders.

The Road Ahead

The path forward lies in a multilateral negotiation among the Naga political factions, mediated by various prominent Naga NGOs and social activists. This move aims to quell the differences among the Nagas and foster the general good and development of the people. The article emphasizes the importance of shifting away from physical force in the struggle for sovereignty and internal power and instead adopting a more civilized and effective method of struggle. It underscores the need for non-violent methods, moral rationality, and cooperative attitudes in resolving conflicts, warning against the continuation of the present path of coercive weapons, which may lead the Naga society toward catastrophe.

Asia India Politics
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

