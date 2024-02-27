Nagaland Assembly Session Highlights: GT Posts, Hornbill Festival Revenue, and Railway Project Insights

During the ongoing budget session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, significant developments were shared, shedding light on the state's educational infrastructure, cultural investments, and transportation projects. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio responded to inquiries with detailed information on graduate teacher (GT) allocations, while other ministers discussed the Hornbill Festival's economic impact and progress on the Furkating-Baghty railway line project.

Advertisment

Graduate Teacher Allocations and Impact

In a detailed response to MLA Kuzholuzo Neinu's inquiry, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio outlined the allocation of 1,672 sanctioned state cadre posts for graduate teachers across 247 government high schools and 645 posts in 52 government higher secondary schools. The distribution of these posts, including subject-wise allocations in districts such as Kohima, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Tuensang, and Mon, underscores the government's commitment to bolstering the state's educational sector. This move is anticipated to enhance the quality of education and address teacher shortages in key subjects across Nagaland.

Economic Contributions of the Hornbill Festival

Advertisment

Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, highlighted the Hornbill Festival's significant yet indirect contribution to Nagaland's economy. Despite the festival's direct revenue being a mere 3.1% of the government's INR 5.5 crore allocation in 2023, Along emphasized its broader economic benefits. By attracting tourists and promoting local culture, the festival plays a crucial role in boosting the local economy and supporting the livelihoods of Nagaland's residents.

Advancements in Transportation Infrastructure

The session also touched upon the development of transportation infrastructure, with Minister of Health and Family Welfare Paiwang Konyak addressing MLA Achumbemo Kikon's question about the Furkating-Baghty railway line. Konyak revealed that the feasibility survey for the new railway line project has been completed and submitted to the Railway Board. The project's next steps include executing a final location survey and sanctioning a detailed project report, marking a significant step forward in enhancing Nagaland's connectivity and economic development.

This session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has brought to the forefront several key initiatives aimed at improving the state's educational framework, cultural heritage, and infrastructure. Each of these developments not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term growth and prosperity in Nagaland.