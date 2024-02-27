Naga Tribal Union Demands Justice for Landowners Affected by NH-29 Construction

DIMAPUR -- The Naga Tribal Union Chümoukedima Town (NTUCT) has urgently called upon the Nagaland government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to address the grievances of landowners impacted by the NH-29 four-lane highway construction between Chümoukedima and Kohima. Highlighting issues of unfair compensation, unauthorized land use, and safety hazards, the NTUCT demands immediate action to prevent further harm to the community and environment.

Grounds for Grievance

The NTUCT's outcry stems from the NHAI's handling of land acquisition and construction practices for the NH-29 expansion project. According to the union, the land acquired totals 293.84 acres in Chümoukedima, with construction causing unforeseen damage to adjacent properties. The use of heavy machinery and unauthorized explosives has not only endangered human lives, with casualties reported, but also destabilized the terrain, raising the risk of landslides and making the area perilous for residents. These actions, the NTUCT argues, have exceeded the originally agreed land use, infringing upon landowner rights and safety.

Demands for Redress

In light of these issues, the NTUCT has laid out specific demands to the NHAI and the Nagaland government. Key among these is the call for fair compensation for the affected landowners, accurately reflecting the extent of the land and property damage. Additionally, the union insists on the removal of construction debris that obstructs access to properties and poses safety risks, emphasizing that the NHAI must ensure no unauthorized occupation of right-of-way (RoW) areas. Failure to meet these demands, the NTUCT warns, may compel them to take drastic measures to protect the interests of the affected landowners.

Call for Accountability

The NTUCT's allegations against the NHAI spotlight the broader issues of land rights and environmental safety in infrastructure projects. By accusing the NHAI of negligence and disregard for local communities, the union seeks not only to rectify the immediate wrongs done to landowners but also to prompt a reconsideration of construction practices on a larger scale. The NHAI's response to these grievances will be telling of the authority's commitment to ethical land use and community welfare.

As the situation unfolds, the NTUCT's stand against the NHAI serves as a critical reminder of the importance of respecting landowner rights and environmental integrity in development projects. The outcome of this dispute may well set a precedent for how land acquisition conflicts are handled in Nagaland and beyond, highlighting the need for transparency, fairness, and safety in construction practices.