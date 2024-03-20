Naga Groups Boycott Lok Sabha Polls Over Unfulfilled 'Frontier Nagaland' Promise

Naga organisations, led by the Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation (ENPO), have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 19, 2024, in a strong protest against the Central Government's failure to establish the 'Frontier Nagaland Territory.' This bold move underscores the growing discontent among Eastern Nagaland's communities towards what they perceive as neglect and unfulfilled promises by the national authorities.

Unmet Promises and Political Resolutions

On December 7, 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah assured a positive step toward creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory, a demand that has been longstanding among the Naga groups from the six districts considered 'backward' in the region. However, with the model code of conduct for the parliamentary polls coming into effect without any tangible progress, the ENPO and other organisations have renewed their call for a boycott, signaling their frustration and the central importance of the Frontier Nagaland issue in their political and social agenda.

Strategic Boycott and Future Plans

During a significant meeting in Tuensang, leaders from 10 organisations unanimously agreed to uphold a February 23 resolution advocating for a boycott of not just the Lok Sabha elections but any central or state elections until their demands are met. This resolution also includes a directive for the ENPO to spearhead strategies for the boycott and to serve as the sole communicator with the Central Government regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory. This move is indicative of the strategic planning and unity among the Eastern Nagaland organisations in their quest for recognition and autonomy.

Implications for Nagaland's Political Landscape

The boycott and the demands for a Frontier Nagaland Territory not only highlight the regional disparities within Nagaland but also pose significant questions about the future political landscape and governance of the region. With 20 of Nagaland's 60 Assembly seats coming from the Eastern Nagaland districts, the impact of the boycott and the ongoing discontent could have far-reaching consequences on state and national politics, potentially reshaping discussions around regional autonomy, governance, and identity in India's northeastern states.

The steadfast resolution of the Naga organisations to boycott the upcoming elections serves as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues and aspirations among the communities of Eastern Nagaland. As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial to observe how the Central Government responds to these developments and what measures, if any, will be taken to address the grievances and demands of the Naga groups, thereby affecting the broader fabric of democracy and governance in the region.