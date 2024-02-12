NAFDAC's Crusade Against Counterfeit Medicines: Destroying Over N500 Million Worth of Fake Goods

In the ongoing battle against counterfeit medicines, Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) took a decisive stride on Monday, destroying over N500 million worth of fake and expired goods in Abuja. The operation, a testament to the regulator's commitment to safeguarding public health, targeted psychoactive and controlled substances, antibiotics, anti-hypertensives, herbal remedies, and drugs confiscated from unauthorized vendors.

A Bold Step Amidst Resistance

The NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, accompanied by mobile police, faced a hostile reception during a raid at the Area One motor park in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Drug hawkers and touts, in a desperate attempt to protect their illicit trade, attacked the enforcement team with stones and other dangerous objects, causing damage to two NAFDAC vehicles.

A Hidden Menace

The confiscated drugs, worth approximately N5 million, included controlled substances like Rohypnol, Dizapam, Tramadol, Cocodamol, and aphrodisiacs. This recent seizure underscores the persistent issue of fake drugs in Abuja and the immense efforts being undertaken to combat it.

Intelligence-Led Enforcement

The successful raid was conducted based on intelligence received from the Department of State Security, emphasizing the crucial role of collaborative efforts in the fight against counterfeit medicines. Despite the challenges and resistance encountered, NAFDAC remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the availability of safe and effective medicines for all Nigerians.

As the war on counterfeit drugs continues, NAFDAC's recent actions serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle and the agency's unwavering commitment to protecting public health. By destroying over N500 million worth of fake and expired goods, NAFDAC is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate the dangerous and illegal trade of counterfeit medicines.

In the face of adversity, the agency's efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of Nigerians endure, ensuring a brighter and safer future for all.