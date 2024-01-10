Nadine Dorries: Personal Tragedy Fuels Opposition to Assisted Dying

In an intimate revelation, Nadine Dorries, former culture secretary, shared the touching narrative of her late husband, Paul Dorries, who succumbed to bowel cancer in June 2019. This deeply personal story casts a fresh, human light upon the oft-debated issue of assisted dying.

Advertisment

Desire for Dignitas Thwarted

Upon receiving the terminal diagnosis, Paul expressed a wish to travel to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland, a place known for providing assisted dying services. However, the intricate process required by Dignitas, coupled with Paul’s rapidly diminishing health, rendered this wish unfulfilled. While the notion of control over one's end can seem appealing, in reality, the bureaucratic hurdles can pose a formidable challenge for the terminally ill.

Home, the Final Sanctuary

Advertisment

Despite his initial inclination towards an assisted death, in his final weeks, Paul found solace in the palliative care he received and the company of his family. This experience, wherein he was surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his own home, was a factor that Nadine Dorries believes contributed to Paul’s ultimate contentment with his natural passing. This narrative underscores the profound impact that personal care, love, and support can have even in the direst of circumstances.

Reigniting the Debate

The issue of assisted suicide has resurfaced in public discourse, following the revelation of Dame Esther Rantzen's signing up with Dignitas after her diagnosis with stage four lung cancer. Alongside this, a petition calling for a parliamentary vote on assisted dying has gathered momentum, reaching the requisite number of signatories to prompt a government response. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also indicated the possibility of allocating parliamentary time for a Bill aimed at altering the law.

Enduring Opposition

However, Nadine Dorries, reflecting on her husband's journey, continues to oppose assisted dying. She describes it as 'sudden, brutal, clinical,' and potentially distressing for those witnessing it. As per the current laws in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, assisted suicide is illegal, with penalties extending up to 14 years in prison. Despite the growing clamor for change, Dorries remains steadfast, her conviction underscored by her personal experience.