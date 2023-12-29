en English
France

Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 8:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:08 am EST


French political scientist, Nabil Ennasri, known for his expertise on Qatar, has been held by French authorities since October 4 on allegations of corruption, influence trafficking, laundering, and tax fraud in a case linked to the Gulf nation.

Despite not being the prime suspect and possessing a clean criminal record, Ennasri finds himself as the lone individual detained in this case.

Protest through Hunger Strike

As a form of protest against what he describes as inhuman treatment and mistreatment, Ennasri initiated a hunger strike on December 22. Through an open letter published by Anadolu, he expressed his situation as wrongful and biased, lacking humanity. He highlighted his urgency to be with his ailing 76-year-old mother.

Unsuccessful Requests for Release

Ennasri has offered to comply with any legal obligations for his release, including detention with an electronic bracelet. Yet, his requests have been repeatedly denied by the French authorities due to perceived risks of flight and communication with other parties involved in the case.

Rising Support and Criticism

Ennasri’s case has garnered support from figures like Francois Burgat, who criticized the double standards in Ennasri’s detention, and Tariq Ramadan, who labeled the treatment as discriminatory. The case has also shone a light on broader issues of stigmatization of Muslim civil society in France, particularly since President Emmanuel Macron’s initiatives against separatism began to intensify in 2020.

As the world watches, Nabil Ennasri’s next court hearing is scheduled for January 22, marking the next crucial chapter in this unfolding saga.

France Human Rights Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

