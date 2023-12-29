Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention

French political scientist, Nabil Ennasri, known for his expertise on Qatar, has been held by French authorities since October 4 on allegations of corruption, influence trafficking, laundering, and tax fraud in a case linked to the Gulf nation.

Despite not being the prime suspect and possessing a clean criminal record, Ennasri finds himself as the lone individual detained in this case.

Protest through Hunger Strike

As a form of protest against what he describes as inhuman treatment and mistreatment, Ennasri initiated a hunger strike on December 22. Through an open letter published by Anadolu, he expressed his situation as wrongful and biased, lacking humanity. He highlighted his urgency to be with his ailing 76-year-old mother.

Unsuccessful Requests for Release

Ennasri has offered to comply with any legal obligations for his release, including detention with an electronic bracelet. Yet, his requests have been repeatedly denied by the French authorities due to perceived risks of flight and communication with other parties involved in the case.

Rising Support and Criticism

Ennasri’s case has garnered support from figures like Francois Burgat, who criticized the double standards in Ennasri’s detention, and Tariq Ramadan, who labeled the treatment as discriminatory. The case has also shone a light on broader issues of stigmatization of Muslim civil society in France, particularly since President Emmanuel Macron’s initiatives against separatism began to intensify in 2020.

As the world watches, Nabil Ennasri’s next court hearing is scheduled for January 22, marking the next crucial chapter in this unfolding saga.