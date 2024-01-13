en English
Elections

Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Seeman, the charismatic co-ordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist party, has made a fervent declaration: NTK will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently. This bold move aims to catapult the party, which has been steadily gaining electoral traction in Tamil Nadu, India, into a leading political force in the state.

NTK’s Electoral Evolution

Since its inception in 2010, NTK has exhibited a remarkable growth trajectory. In the 2016 State Assembly election, the party secured approximately 1% of the vote share. A mere five years later, in the 2021 Assembly election, NTK’s share had rocketed to 6.9%. This surge in popularity underscores the resonance of the party’s platform among Tamil Nadu’s electorate.

Seeman’s Strategic Stand

Addressing a general body meeting in Chennai, Seeman challenged the conventional wisdom that not fielding a Prime Minister candidate would spell political doom. He interrogated the benefits Tamil people have reaped under the leadership of former Prime Ministers, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. Seeman’s argument was clear: the relevance of NTK to its constituents transcends its electoral triumphs or defeats.

Preserving Tamil Nationalism

Emphasizing the party’s commitment to Tamil nationalism, Seeman rebuffed suggestions of abolishing Hindi, championing instead for the preservation and promotion of Tamil. He launched a scathing critique of the ruling DMK party, accusing them of treating Tamil Nadu as their private fiefdom. Seeman also expressed regret over NTK’s lack of organizational work to fortify its grassroots presence, a critical component of any political party’s long-term success.

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Seeman ruled out forming alliances, citing concerns over the potential dilution of the NTK’s vote bank. He pointed to the example of DMDK founder Vijayakant, whose vote bank allegedly suffered a decline due to alliance politics. As NTK gears up for the electoral battle, its independent stance and dedication to Tamil nationalism underscore the party’s determination to protect and promote the interests of Tamil Nadu’s citizens.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

