en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP

In a recent turn of events in Lahore, an objection against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s nomination papers for the NA-127 constituency has been dismissed by the Returning Officer (RO). The objector, Mohammad Ayaz, was advised to address his concerns with the election commission instead.

Details of the Objection

The objection raised pertained to Bilawal’s purported affiliation with two separate political entities: the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PPP-Parliamentarians. Ayaz pointed out that the election law necessitates a person to be a member of only one political party. He highlighted Bilawal’s position as chairman of the PPP and Asif Ali Zardari’s role as president of the PPP-Parliamentarians, represented by the symbols ‘Sword’ and ‘Arrow’ respectively.

Returning Officer’s Decision

The RO’s written decision made a note that the complainant, Ayaz, hailed from Narowal and was not a resident of the NA-127 constituency. The RO stated that only a voter from the constituency could raise objections, thus dismissing Ayaz’s concerns. It was directed that the issue of affiliation with two separate political entities should be addressed with the election commission.

Multiplicity of Nominations

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in preparation for the upcoming elections, has filed nomination papers for multiple constituencies. These include NA-194 Larkana and NA-196 Shahdadkot, apart from the NA-127 Lahore constituency. His nomination papers have been accepted following a five-day scrutiny stage by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP has approved a total of 22,711 nomination papers for National Assembly and provincial assemblies’ general seats, with 21,684 being men and 1,027 women. Candidates whose nomination papers were rejected have the opportunity to appeal the ECP’s decision until January 3.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Africa in 2024: Youth, Elections, and Change

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis

By Israel Ojoko

YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Former PM Imran Khan Barred from Contesting in Pakistan's Elections ...
@Elections · 2 hours
Former PM Imran Khan Barred from Contesting in Pakistan's Elections ...
heart comment 0
Congress Party Seeks Discussion with ECI on VVPAT Systems Amidst EVM Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Party Seeks Discussion with ECI on VVPAT Systems Amidst EVM Concerns
Africa 2024: A Year of Transformation and Power Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Africa 2024: A Year of Transformation and Power Dynamics
Shyne Barrow Envisions a Resilient and Prosperous Belize in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Shyne Barrow Envisions a Resilient and Prosperous Belize in 2024
Y.S. Sharmila to Contest in 2024 Elections: A Shift in India’s Political Landscape

By Dil Bar Irshad

Y.S. Sharmila to Contest in 2024 Elections: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
40 seconds
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
2 mins
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
2 mins
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
4 mins
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
5 mins
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
8 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
9 mins
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
9 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
16 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app