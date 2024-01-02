NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP

In a recent turn of events in Lahore, an objection against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s nomination papers for the NA-127 constituency has been dismissed by the Returning Officer (RO). The objector, Mohammad Ayaz, was advised to address his concerns with the election commission instead.

Details of the Objection

The objection raised pertained to Bilawal’s purported affiliation with two separate political entities: the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PPP-Parliamentarians. Ayaz pointed out that the election law necessitates a person to be a member of only one political party. He highlighted Bilawal’s position as chairman of the PPP and Asif Ali Zardari’s role as president of the PPP-Parliamentarians, represented by the symbols ‘Sword’ and ‘Arrow’ respectively.

Returning Officer’s Decision

The RO’s written decision made a note that the complainant, Ayaz, hailed from Narowal and was not a resident of the NA-127 constituency. The RO stated that only a voter from the constituency could raise objections, thus dismissing Ayaz’s concerns. It was directed that the issue of affiliation with two separate political entities should be addressed with the election commission.

Multiplicity of Nominations

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in preparation for the upcoming elections, has filed nomination papers for multiple constituencies. These include NA-194 Larkana and NA-196 Shahdadkot, apart from the NA-127 Lahore constituency. His nomination papers have been accepted following a five-day scrutiny stage by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP has approved a total of 22,711 nomination papers for National Assembly and provincial assemblies’ general seats, with 21,684 being men and 1,027 women. Candidates whose nomination papers were rejected have the opportunity to appeal the ECP’s decision until January 3.