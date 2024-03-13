ASUBEB Faces N6.7 Billion Diversion Allegation, ICPC Intervenes for Transparency

The recent uncovering of a N6.7 billion diversion allegation within the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) has led to widespread concern and the intervention of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). Associate Professor Vera Nwadinobi, the Executive Chairman of ASUBEB, fervently denies these claims, asserting the funds are accounted for, amidst the backdrop of officials being summoned by the ICPC.

At the heart of the controversy are accusations that the tender process for UBEC contracts spanning 2019 to 2021 was compromised, favoring contractors who had not participated in the bidding. This process, meant to be governed by the Public Procurement Act (PPA), reportedly saw over 1000 bids for just 200 projects. However, a significant deviation from established protocols was alleged, with claims of political patronage overshadowing merit and due process. The contention also pointed towards a powerful director within ASUBEB, accused of manipulating contract awards and facing scrutiny from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for past misdemeanors.

ASUBEB's Stance and Reform Measures

In response to these allegations, Nwadinobi highlighted the rigorous bidding process adhered to by the board, emphasizing the transparent and competitive selection of contractors based on merit. She attributed the accusations to disgruntled elements within the organization, specifically a director with a history of overstepping boundaries. The introduction of a procurement cadre by Governor Soludo's administration, aiming to ensure adherence to due process in contract awards, marked a significant step toward institutional reform. This move, according to Nwadinobi, was instrumental in curbing the undue influence previously wielded by certain individuals over contract allocations.

The unfolding saga at ASUBEB not only underscores the challenges of ensuring transparency and accountability in public procurement but also reflects the broader struggle against corruption within the Nigerian education sector. As the ICPC continues its investigation, the outcomes will likely have far-reaching implications for governance and procurement practices within the state and potentially beyond.