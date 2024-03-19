N1.15 Trillion FCT Budget Unveiled by Minister Wike to Revolutionize Abuja and Beyond in 2024

On March 19, 2024, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, presented a groundbreaking N1.15 trillion 2024 proposed FCT Statutory Budget before the Senate and House Committees on FCT in Abuja. Aimed at transforming both the capital city and its rural communities, the budget allocates N421.44 billion for recurrent expenses and N726.3 billion towards capital expenditure, with significant investments in infrastructure development, including the Abuja Light Rail project and various key road constructions.

Strategic Allocation for Comprehensive Development

Wike detailed the allocation of N726.3 billion for capital expenditure, emphasizing infrastructure with N80 billion for SUKUK loan projects and N29 billion for the Abuja Light Rail. An additional N500 billion from commercial loans will support ongoing capital projects in the capital city and satellite towns. The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) are principal beneficiaries, with funds earmarked for essential infrastructure like roads, water treatment plants, and new projects.

Key Projects and Sector Investments

Highlighting the budget's focus, Wike revealed plans for major road developments, the expansion of the transportation sector with a N69 billion allocation, and substantial investments in education and health, amounting to N80.3 billion and N45.7 billion, respectively. The budget also includes plans for agricultural and rural development with a N7.9 billion allocation, aiming to enhance food security and improve living standards in rural areas. Additionally, N5 billion is allocated for social development to support gender, youth, child development, and cultural preservation within the FCT.

Support and Future Implications

The commitment from the Chairman Senate and House Committees on FCT, Ibrahim Bomai and Muktar Betara, respectively, underscores the legislative backing for Wike's ambitious plans. This budget not only aims at infrastructural development but also envisions a comprehensive upliftment of living standards and economic growth within the FCT. As Abuja and its surrounding rural areas gear up for transformation, the strategic allocation of resources across sectors heralds a promising future, potentially setting a benchmark for urban and rural development in Nigeria.