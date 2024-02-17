Mysuru City Corporation Unveils Sustainable Budget for 2024-25

In the heart of Karnataka, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has unveiled a forward-looking budget for 2024-25, focusing on sustainability and urban renewal. With a surplus of Rs 6.88 crore, the budget, announced by Regional Commissioner GC Prakash, stands as a testament to the city's commitment to addressing its environmental challenges head-on. This fiscal strategy, boasting a total outlay of Rs 1060.18 crore, aims to revolutionize waste management, enhance public transportation, and rejuvenate the city's natural water bodies, all while ensuring financial health with expected revenue of Rs 1067.06 crore.

Advertisment

Waste Management Innovations

The MCC's budget lays out a comprehensive plan for tackling the city's waste dilemma. The spotlight shines on the disposal of legacy waste at Vidyaranyapuram through biomining, a process that promises to minimize environmental impact while reclaiming land. Further amplifying its commitment to sustainability, the budget earmarks funds for the creation of a construction and demolition waste recycling plant. This initiative not only addresses the growing problem of construction waste but also promotes the recycling of materials, contributing to a circular economy. In a similar vein, the plastics recycling plant project is set to tackle the pervasive issue of plastic waste, transforming it from a pollutant into a resource.

Enhancing Urban Mobility and Lake Rejuvenation

Advertisment

The MCC budget also introduces plans to expand the city's public cycle-sharing initiative. By increasing the accessibility and availability of bicycles, the MCC aims to encourage eco-friendly modes of transportation, reducing traffic congestion and lowering carbon emissions. This move aligns with global urban trends towards promoting cycling as a sustainable and healthy transport option. Additionally, the budget outlines significant efforts to replenish the lakes on the city's outskirts, showcasing a dedication to preserving Mysuru's natural heritage and enhancing its green spaces. These projects not only aim to improve the city's aesthetic appeal but also serve crucial ecological functions, such as groundwater recharge and biodiversity conservation.

Additional Highlights

Beyond waste management and environmental conservation, the MCC budget encompasses a variety of projects designed to uplift the city's infrastructure and quality of life. Plans to upgrade the town hall and increase Kabini water pumping capacity reflect a commitment to enhancing civic amenities and ensuring a reliable water supply. The establishment of a theme park for rainwater harvesting education represents an innovative approach to raising awareness about water conservation. Moreover, the budget's provision for purchasing electric vehicles and e-autos for waste disposal underscores a strategic pivot towards reducing the carbon footprint of municipal services.

In presenting this surplus budget, the second of its kind in seven years without an elected body, the MCC not only addresses immediate urban challenges but also lays the groundwork for a sustainable future. Through strategic investments in waste management, urban mobility, and environmental conservation, the MCC budget for 2024-25 sets a compelling vision for Mysuru, fostering a city that is not only livable but resilient and vibrant. With these initiatives, Mysuru is poised to lead by example in urban sustainability, charting a course for other cities to follow in the pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future.