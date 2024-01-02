en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

In the heart of Mymensingh-4 constituency, a political duel of significant proportions is playing out as the Awami League (AL) nominee Muhit Ur Rahman Shanto battles it out with independent candidate Md Aminul Haque Shamim, who also has AL connections. This constituency, with its 339,529 voters spread across 33 city corporation wards and 310,755 voters hailing from 11 unions, is a veritable political chessboard where the game is as much about individual appeal as it is about party loyalty.

Playing for Swing Votes

The unions in this region are known as swing areas, where voters’ loyalties are not rigidly tied to party lines but are swayed by the charisma and appeal of individual candidates. This fluidity of political allegiance makes these voters a prized catch, as their substantial numbers can tip the electoral scales in favor of the candidate who succeeds in winning them over.

The Power of Legacy and Influence

Shanto, the scion of a political legacy, is banking on the goodwill and respect garnered by his late father, Principal Motiur Rahman, a revered figure in the constituency and former state minister for religious affairs. His opponent Shamim, on the other hand, is drawing strength from his solid connections with the business community and transport sector, reinforced by the influence of his brother, Ekramul Haque Titu, the mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation.

Internal Rifts and External Contests

Adding a twist to the tale is the covert support Shamim is receiving from several AL leaders, who express dissatisfaction with the lack of development in the region under the standing leadership. Shanto, however, remains unfazed, emphasizing the AL’s historical stronghold in the area and the voters’ fondness for the party’s symbol, the boat. While other candidates, like Delwar Hossain Khan Dulu, a former BNP MP, and Abu Musa Sarkar of Jatiyo Party, are in the race, the real contest seems to be a two-horse race between Shanto and Shamim.

0
Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Nurturing Creative Minds with Innovation and Traditional Values

By Muhammad Jawad

High Court Questions ACC's Case against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief

By Muhammad Jawad

Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah

By Muhammad Jawad

Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears ...
@Bangladesh · 21 mins
Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival
Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

By Muhammad Jawad

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

By Muhammad Jawad

Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
36 seconds
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
38 seconds
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
1 min
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
2 mins
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
2 mins
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
2 mins
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2 mins
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
2 mins
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
43 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
47 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
50 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
57 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app