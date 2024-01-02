Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

In the heart of Mymensingh-4 constituency, a political duel of significant proportions is playing out as the Awami League (AL) nominee Muhit Ur Rahman Shanto battles it out with independent candidate Md Aminul Haque Shamim, who also has AL connections. This constituency, with its 339,529 voters spread across 33 city corporation wards and 310,755 voters hailing from 11 unions, is a veritable political chessboard where the game is as much about individual appeal as it is about party loyalty.

Playing for Swing Votes

The unions in this region are known as swing areas, where voters’ loyalties are not rigidly tied to party lines but are swayed by the charisma and appeal of individual candidates. This fluidity of political allegiance makes these voters a prized catch, as their substantial numbers can tip the electoral scales in favor of the candidate who succeeds in winning them over.

The Power of Legacy and Influence

Shanto, the scion of a political legacy, is banking on the goodwill and respect garnered by his late father, Principal Motiur Rahman, a revered figure in the constituency and former state minister for religious affairs. His opponent Shamim, on the other hand, is drawing strength from his solid connections with the business community and transport sector, reinforced by the influence of his brother, Ekramul Haque Titu, the mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation.

Internal Rifts and External Contests

Adding a twist to the tale is the covert support Shamim is receiving from several AL leaders, who express dissatisfaction with the lack of development in the region under the standing leadership. Shanto, however, remains unfazed, emphasizing the AL’s historical stronghold in the area and the voters’ fondness for the party’s symbol, the boat. While other candidates, like Delwar Hossain Khan Dulu, a former BNP MP, and Abu Musa Sarkar of Jatiyo Party, are in the race, the real contest seems to be a two-horse race between Shanto and Shamim.