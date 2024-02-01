Myanmar's Silent Strike: A Resounding Echo of Resistance on Coup's Third Anniversary

Myanmar saw a nationwide silent strike on Thursday, marking the third anniversary of the military coup that seized power from the civilian government on February 1, 2021. The strike, observed from 10 am to 4 pm, spanned across several regions including Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Magway, Mon, Bago, Shan, and Kachin. Amidst the strike, Yangon, the country's largest city, was noticeably quiet with sparse traffic, while security presence was intensified with additional troops and security vehicles.

Strike: A Stand Against Junta Rule

The silent strike involved civilians staying home and refraining from work, symbolizing a peaceful protest against the military junta and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Authorities were seen inspecting closed shops and businesses during the strike, taking photographs and even pressuring certain shop owners to resume operations. Meanwhile, pro-junta events were also organized, with individuals coerced into attendance, ostensibly to project an image of support for the regime.

A Wave of Resistance

According to Ko Kung, a strike participant, the silent strike was a clear demonstration of the public's opposition to the junta. Furthermore, the youth group Octopus, which has been prominent in the protests, has plans to escalate their non-violent resistance post the anniversary. Tayzar San, a protest leader, stated that the junta's actions during the strike were primarily aimed at intimidating the public. There were also reports of arrests made by authorities in Yangon for photographing the strike's impact.

Unrelenting Repression

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), a Thailand-based organization, reported that since the coup, 4,474 civilians and democracy activists have been killed, while nearly 26,000 have been detained. Out of these, over 20,000 remain incarcerated. This silent strike, therefore, stands as a testament to the ongoing struggle for democracy and justice in Myanmar, despite the junta's unrelenting repression.