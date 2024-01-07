Myanmar’s Roadmap for Elections: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing Emphasizes Party Commitment

In a significant announcement, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and Prime Minister of Myanmar, underscored the vitality of loyal party members and a solid democratic framework during a meeting with representatives from registered political parties. The central figure of the Myanmar Government reiterated the administration’s dedication to conducting impartial and equitable multiparty elections and transferring state duties to the elected administration upon the fulfilment of the state of emergency provisions.

Addressing Challenges to Peace and Stability

The Senior General drew attention to the armed conflicts and terrorist activities by ethnic armed organizations as significant impediments to the nation’s tranquillity and stability, which he deems indispensable for triggering democracy. He further highlighted the partnership between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military) and the Myanmar Police Force in combating terrorism.

A Roadmap for National Development

Looking forward, the government has sketched a roadmap, political, and national visions to propel the nation along the political, economic, and social trajectories. This strategy includes the bolstering of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the education of all school-age children. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing believes that the parties’ engagement in the election will catalyze regional growth.

Electoral Reforms and Constitutional Amendments

Moreover, he announced plans to discuss the Proportional Representation (PR) system, amend necessary provisions in the constitution, and undertake census and household registration to ensure authentic voter lists. Party officials raised various concerns during the meeting, such as conducting their activities within SAC guidelines, contributing to public security, and the need to relax some restrictions on political parties. The Union Election Commission (UEC) Chairman and other officials addressed legal matters concerning party registration and the election process.

In conclusion, the Senior General acknowledged the economic challenges Myanmar faces, including sanctions and the need to support local industries to reduce reliance on imports. He assured that the government would consider the demands and reports of political parties.

