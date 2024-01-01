en English
Military

Myanmar’s Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
In a New Year statement released on January 1, 2024, Myanmar’s National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) and the National Unity Government (NUG) commended the revolutionary forces for their relentless struggle against dictatorship. They highlighted the successes of nationwide operations such as 1027 and 1111, which have been possible due to public support, the assistance of ethnic revolutionary organizations, and both local and international aid.

Revolutionary Forces Making Strides

The revolutionary forces in Myanmar have gained significant ground, expanding control over territories and capturing crucial military bases. They are also actively undermining the military’s economic power through strategic sanctions and resistance. The statement credited these achievements to the combined efforts of the public and various stakeholders, including Mizzima, an independent media outlet established by Myanmar pro-democracy exiles.

Humanitarian Crisis and the International Response

The statement underscored the escalating need for humanitarian aid as the military continues to target civilian populations. Consequently, the NUCC and NUG are calling for direct engagement from regional and international governments to alleviate the suffering of the people. Amidst this, the ASEAN summit addressed the escalating military actions, demanding inclusive discussion and a halt to violence.

Commitment to a Federal Democratic Union

The NUCC and NUG reaffirmed their commitment to abolishing the military dictatorship, establishing regional peace and stability, and developing a transitional governance framework. This includes the creation of an interim constitution and the formation of a ‘federal army’ in collaboration with ethnic military groups like the Karen National Union (KNU). The statement also urged military personnel to defect from the junta and join the people’s resistance, echoing the sentiments of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

The NUCC and NUG concluded their statement with a pledge to secure victory in 2024, wishing for a prosperous New Year and success for the Spring Revolution.

Military Myanmar Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

