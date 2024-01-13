en English
Military

Myanmar’s Military Leader Faces Backlash from His Own Supporters

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
In an unprecedented twist, Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, faces a torrent of criticism from his own support base. Once lauded by regime supporters, Hlaing now finds himself at the center of public denouncement due to his perceived failures across the military, political, and economic sectors. Critics argue that these shortcomings have driven the nation into a period of ‘historic shame and recession.’

Loss of Military Ground

The criticism against Hlaing amplified after a significant military setback. Nearly 2,400 soldiers, including high-ranking officers, surrendered to a coalition of ethnic armies and resistance groups. This capitulation led to the loss of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone and other territories nationwide.

Demands for Resignation

The military’s inability to retain control of key regions and the subsequent surrenders have sparked calls for Hlaing’s resignation. Critics have labeled him as incompetent and selfish, arguing he lacks the fortitude to lead the nation effectively. Despite his brutal suppression of dissent, which has led to thousands of civilian deaths and arrests, his harsh approach appears to have stoked the resistance against his rule, further undermining his position.

Shift in Attitude

The turn of sentiment from regime supporters, who once championed democracy, signals the escalating dissatisfaction with Hlaing’s leadership and the junta’s overall governance. Supporters are now opponents, and their public criticism is a stunning indictment of a leadership once considered invincible. The voices of these former allies are echoing the sentiments of ordinary citizens, further isolating Hlaing and his military junta.

Military Myanmar Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

