Myanmar's Military Junta Activates Compulsory Military Service Law Amid Ongoing Unrest

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Myanmar, the military junta has activated a long-dormant law, mandating compulsory military service for certain age groups. The People's Military Service Law, originally drafted by a previous junta in 2010 but never implemented, now requires all men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 to serve at least two years under military command.

A Law Unearthed Amidst Unrest

The announcement, made by the junta's information team on February 10th, 2024, comes amid the country's significant unrest following the military's overthrow of the government in 2021. The junta has faced a surge in armed resistance, transforming the political landscape into a battlefield of power and ideologies.

The 2010 law, which has remained largely unnoticed until now, grants the Ministry of Defence the authority to issue additional bylaws and instructions related to the military service requirement. With the junta's prolongation of the state of emergency for an additional six months since their takeover, the service term can be extended up to five years.

A Call to Serve, A Risk of Imprisonment

The enforcement of this law marks a significant shift in the junta's strategy to quell opposition. Those who fail to comply with the summons for service risk imprisonment for up to five years. This stark ultimatum has sparked widespread concern and resistance, with fears about the infringement of individual rights and freedoms.

The international community, including the United Nations, has condemned the enforcement of compulsory military service as a violation of human rights and called for its immediate repeal. However, the junta remains steadfast, insisting that this measure is necessary to maintain national security and stability.

A Global Concern, A Local Struggle

As the world watches, the people of Myanmar are left to grapple with the implications of this law. For many young adults, their dreams and aspirations are now overshadowed by the looming threat of military service.

The enforcement of the People's Military Service Law not only represents a drastic shift in Myanmar's societal norms but also raises questions about the future of the country's democracy. As the junta continues to consolidate its power, the struggle for freedom and self-determination persists.