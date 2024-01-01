en English
International Relations

Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions

In 2024, Myanmar stands at a pivotal juncture, grappling with the consequences of the 2021 military coup and the ongoing quest for democracy. The National Unity Government (NUG), the torchbearer of Myanmar’s people, is striving to keep the international and media spotlight on the nation’s crisis, a task made difficult by a world absorbed by other significant issues, such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, migration crises, economic downturns, and climate change.

The Challenge of Staying Visible

With the US and UK election years in full swing, the risk of Myanmar fading from the news cycle is real. Despite this, the NUG and other resistance forces, including the People’s Defence Forces (PDF) and Ethnic Revolutionary Organizations (ERO), are intensifying their efforts to topple the military dictatorship in Myanmar, a scourge haunting the country since General Ne Win’s 1962 coup.

The ASEAN Dilemma

The unfolding situation in Myanmar is also straining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) regional and international standing. With Laos poised to chair ASEAN in 2024, uncertainties loom over its ability to address the crisis effectively.

A Multi-Pronged Strategy

The NUG’s strategy involves political, media, and NGO actions, alongside military initiatives led by Spring Revolutionary forces. Key diplomatic manoeuvres by NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung include international outreach and the establishment of liaison offices, such as the one in Washington D.C., following the passage of the Burma Act in the US. Surprisingly, despite these initiatives and occasional victories, Western nations remain hesitant to officially recognize the NUG, largely to sidestep diplomatic and regional complications.

As 2024 unfolds, the NUG is banking on their resistance efforts, underscoring the need for global attention and support to overcome the challenges that Myanmar faces. The intensified fighting in the country’s civil war has led to the obliteration of villages and displacement of over 1 million civilians, the majority being women and children. The government’s commitment towards implementing national and political visions in 2024 is being viewed with scepticism given the country’s struggling democracy and escalating violence.

International Relations Myanmar Politics World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

