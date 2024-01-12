en English
Politics

Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:28 pm EST
In the heart of Zambia, a clarion call echoes from political figure Cornelius Mweetwa. He warns opposition parties to steel themselves for more challenges, locally known as “imingalato”, in the unfolding year of 2024. Mweetwa’s warning is a stern reminder of the turbulent times that lie ahead for the political landscape of Zambia.

Mweetwa’s Emphasis on Decent Leadership

Mweetwa’s stern address to the opposition is underpinned by his fervent belief in the potential of President Hakainde Hichilema. He advocates for the recognition of the value of decent leadership, which he sees embodied in Hichilema. Mweetwa firmly believes that it is this kind of leadership that holds the power to radically transform Zambia’s economic situation.

Critique of the Opposition’s Approach

Moreover, Mweetwa’s critique of the opposition is not without substance. He chastises their approach to politics as frivolous, one that is, in his view, detrimental to the ideals of democracy. This critique serves as a stark reflection of the political conflicts that persist within Zambia, threatening the stability and growth of its democratic principles.

Advocacy for Economic Development and Democracy

The crux of Mweetwa’s message is the importance of consolidating leadership that is serious about economic development. He seeks to steer Zambia away from what he deems to be political jokes that undermine the growth of the nation’s democracy. It’s a bold call-to-action, challenging both the opposition and the nation to reflect on the kind of leadership they want and the future they envision for Zambia.

Politics Zambia
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

