Emmanuel Mwamba Faces Seditious Practices Charges in Lusaka Court, Amidst Digital News Subscription Launches

Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front's information and publicity chairperson, stood before the Lusaka Magistrate Court today, February 10th, 2024. However, in an unexpected turn of events, he did not enter a plea in the case involving seditious practices.

In a packed courtroom, Emmanuel Mwamba, a prominent figure within the Patriotic Front, found himself at the center of a seditious practices case. The charge, brought under Section 57(1) (b) as read with Section 60 (1) (a) (b) (d) (I) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of Zambian law, carried a heavy weight. Yet, the day unfolded without Mwamba entering a plea.

The reason for this unusual course of action was the absence of consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). This lack of approval halted proceedings, leaving the court and those in attendance in a state of anticipation.

The Heart of the Allegations

The charge against Mwamba revolves around seditious practices, a serious offense in Zambia. According to the Penal Code, such practices include any act or utterance that may "bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the person of the President."

The specifics of Mwamba's alleged actions have yet to be fully disclosed. However, reports suggest that his statements, made during a recent press conference, are at the heart of the matter. These comments, according to the prosecution, have the potential to stir dissent and undermine the nation's stability.