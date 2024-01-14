Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria

Mustapha Inuwa, a former Secretary to the Katsina State Government and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced his critical perspective on Nigeria’s political landscape. His political journey, which began in his university days, has seen him hold various government positions and witness the evolution of Nigeria’s democratic system. Inuwa’s beliefs and political philosophy center on the idea that Nigeria’s adoption of Western democracy has proven to be a hindrance to the nation’s development.

Nigeria’s Political Arrangement: A Call for Change

Inuwa critiques the current political dispensation in Nigeria, contending that the Western democracy being practiced is alien to the country and has not facilitated progress. He raises concerns about the lack of development at the local government level and the excessive empowerment of leaders that has stifled opposition and hindered local progress. Inuwa calls for a political system more aligned with Nigerian culture and understanding of the nation’s unique socio-political dynamics.

Advocacy for Broad Political Participation

Mustapha Inuwa encourages widespread political participation, urging Nigerians from all walks of life to be actively involved in politics, regardless of their status or religious inclination. He perceives the challenges that come with political engagement as inevitable, but believes that enduring these challenges is crucial for the public good. Inuwa’s vision for a more inclusive political landscape extends to women, whom he urges to pursue education and equip themselves for high-level appointments.

Addressing Insecurity and Economic Hardship

Inuwa, despite the internal crises within the PDP, remains hopeful about the party’s future. He addresses the security challenges in the northwest region of Nigeria, particularly the issue of banditry. He calls for collective efforts and federal support to combat this menace. At the state level, Inuwa proposes that the Katsina state government should employ more teachers, increase stipends, and promptly pay pensions as measures to alleviate the economic hardships faced by residents.