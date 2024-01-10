Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court’s Handling of Election Appeal

Mustapha Ardo, the Social Democratic Party’s candidate in the Adamawa governorship election, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s handling of his appeal challenging the re-election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ardo termed the court’s decision as a ‘miscarriage of justice’, echoing a similar sentiment he harbored in 2014 when he challenged former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election bid.

Ardo’s Tireless Legal Battle

Ardo’s legal challenge against Fintiri’s re-election has been a persistent endeavor. His appeal was based on allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, corrupt practices, and election-related threats and violence. Despite previous defeats at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Ardo remained undeterred, taking his case to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s Stand

The Supreme Court, led by a five-member panel headed by John Okoro, dismissed Ardo’s appeal. The court emphasized the distinction between the integrity of the election and the numerical strength of votes. This emphasis led to Ardo’s legal team withdrawing the appeal. The court’s ruling not only reaffirmed Fintiri’s re-election but also left him dealing with an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Aishatu Dahiru, who is seeking to be declared the governor of the state.

Ardo’s Discontent

Ardo’s discontent stems from his belief that his appeal’s merit was not about vote count but about the legal and procedural issues surrounding the election. He stressed that the law limits the tenure of governors and presidents to a maximum of eight years. This, he argued, was a crucial aspect that was overlooked during the court’s proceedings. He insisted that his appeal sought to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, a principle he believes was undermined by the Supreme Court’s decision.

As it stands, Ardo’s legal battle has come to a halt, but the larger conversation about the integrity of elections and the application of the law in electoral disputes remains a topic of national interest, especially in the wake of the 2023 general polls.