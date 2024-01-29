Mustafa Barghouti Condemns U.S. & Israel: Echoes of Deep-Seated Conflict

In a bold public stance, Mustafa Barghouti, the General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative party, has condemned the United States for its approach towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His criticism specifically targets the U.S. for its failure to impose sanctions on Israel's illegal colonies in the occupied territories.

Denouncing the Jerusalem Conference

Barghouti's comments were made in response to a conference held in Jerusalem, a gathering that advocated for the Jewish recolonization of the Gaza Strip. The participants included numerous far-right Israeli ministers and legislators, whose actions Barghouti claims show no respect for international law. He warns that their intentions are facilitated by the silence of the international community.

Allegations of Ethnic Cleansing

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir were among the attendees accused by Barghouti of endorsing ethnic cleansing in Gaza. He dismissed any notion of voluntary migration for Palestinians, considering the ongoing bombardment and forced displacement by the Israeli Army.

Response from Palestinian Ministry

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also voiced their condemnation of the meeting, which saw a total attendance of 11 ministers and 15 legislators. The severe criticism from Barghouti and the Ministry underscores the deep-seated tensions and complexities inherent in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the influential role international politics plays in the region.