Muslim League Challenges CAA in Supreme Court, Alleging Violation of Constitution

On March 12, 2024, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took a significant step by challenging the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing debate over the act's constitutionality. The move comes on the heels of the Center's notification of rules to enforce the CAA, aiming to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Legal Battle Against CAA Intensifies

The IUML, alongside other petitioners, argues that the CAA violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution by discriminating on the basis of religion. This challenge is part of a broader legal battle involving over a hundred writ petitions filed against the act's constitutionality. Despite these challenges, the Supreme Court has yet to stay the operation of the Act, as the government defends its stance by claiming it does not affect any Indian citizen's citizenship.

Constitutional Questions and Public Opposition

Key issues at the heart of the legal challenge include the act's potential impact on secularism and the rational nexus required for differentiation between groups of persons. The fate of Section 6A of The Citizenship Act 1955 is also under scrutiny, especially concerning the Assam Accord and the determination of citizenship cut-off dates. Public opposition remains strong, with entities like the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the state government of Kerala voicing their intent to challenge the CAA, citing discrimination against Muslim minorities.

Implications of the Supreme Court's Decision

The Supreme Court's eventual decision on this matter will have far-reaching implications for India's secular fabric and its citizenship laws. As the legal proceedings unfold, the nation watches closely, anticipating the potential reshaping of its identity and values. This challenge not only tests the constitutionality of the CAA but also puts India's commitment to secularism and equality before the law on trial.