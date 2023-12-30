en English
International Relations

Muslim Leaders Expand ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign Nationwide

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
Muslim Leaders Expand ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign Nationwide

As the political landscape of the United States prepares for the 2024 presidential elections, an unexpected player has emerged on the field. The group of Muslim leaders who initiated the ‘Abandon Biden’ campaign in swing states including Michigan, Minnesota, and Arizona back in December, have announced plans to expand their campaign nationwide. Their goal is to deter voters from reelecting President Joe Biden due to his perceived lack of action during the Gaza conflict and his support for Israel’s counterattacks on Hamas, which led to a significant number of Palestinian casualties.

Implications of the ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign

The campaign, led by Jaylani Hussein, has been clear in expressing its intent to ‘save America from itself by punishing Biden at the ballot box.’ These leaders are ready to potentially endorse an independent presidential candidate, making it clear that their mission is not to support former President Donald Trump. By their actions, they are prepared to accept the risk of a Trump victory, despite his previous tenure marked by a controversial Muslim ban.

The Biden Administration’s Stand

The Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict has stirred dissatisfaction among key voter demographics, specifically young voters and Muslim Americans in battleground states. This discontent is highlighted by a preference for a third-party candidate or even abstaining from voting. Biden’s stance has been consistent in expecting Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law to minimize civilian casualties. However, the administration has not imposed formal conditions on U.S. aid to Israel based on these humanitarian standards. In fact, Biden recently bypassed Congress to approve $147.5 million in emergency military support to Israel.

The Potential Impact on the 2024 Election

The ‘Abandon Biden’ campaign’s expansion to all 50 states indicates a larger issue at hand—growing voter dissatisfaction with both major political parties, as evidenced by a recent Gallup poll. This sentiment could greatly impact the 2024 presidential election. Muslim voters constituted a notable portion of Biden’s support base in the 2020 election, with 64% voting for him. The dwindling support from Muslim Americans could significantly affect Biden’s chances of reelection, pushing the scales in favor of other candidates.

International Relations Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

